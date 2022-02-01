Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination 2022. Candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website upsconline.nic.in.

The UPSC Geoscientist prelims 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on February 20 in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. The exam will be held at various centers including — Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cuttack, Delhi, Mumbai, Dispur, Hyderabad, Prayagraj, Patna and others.

Here’s UPSC ESE prelims 2022 exam timetable.

Steps to download UPSC Geo-scientist admit card:

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in Go to ‘e-Admit Cards for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’ Click on the download link for Geo-scientist Prelims Login using Registration Id/Roll Number and Date Of Birth The UPSC Geoscientist admit card will appear on screen Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s direct link to download UPSC Geoscientist admit card 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 192 vacancies. Candidates who will be declared qualified by the Commission in the Preliminary Examination will be allowed to take the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination. The Main Examination will be held on June 25th and 26th, 2022.