The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has announced the results for the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in .

A total of 459 candidates have been shortlisted against 506 notified vacancies, of which 186 are for BSF, 120 for CRPF, 100 for CISF, 58 for ITBP, and 42 for SSB. The interviews for the personality test were conducted from May 5 to June 5, 2025.

Steps to download CAPF ACs final result 2024

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the What’s New section Click on the CAPF ACs final result 2024 link The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CAPF AC final result 2024.