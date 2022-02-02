TANUVAS rank list 2022 released for UG admission
Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) has released the rank list for undergraduate degree admission 2021-22.
The Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) has released the rank list for undergraduate degree admission 2021-22. Registered candidates can check and download the TANUVAS rank link at the official website tanuvas.ac.in.
TANUVAS has released the rank list for Bachelor of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry (BVSc & AH) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) courses. There are 480 seats on offer for BVSc & AH and a total of 100 for BTech.
“Further process of Admission such as Offline / Online counselling will be conducted later as per the Rules of Reservation of Government of Tamil Nadu,” a notice on the website said.
Steps to check TANUVAS rank list 2022:
- Visit official website tanuvas.ac.in
- Click on the rank list link scrolling on the homepage
- Go to ‘Undergraduate Admission’ — ‘Tamil Nadu State Candidates’
- Select the relevant course and category
- The TANUVAS rank list 2022 will appear on screen
- Download and check.