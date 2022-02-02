The Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) has released the rank list for undergraduate degree admission 2021-22. Registered candidates can check and download the TANUVAS rank link at the official website tanuvas.ac.in.

TANUVAS has released the rank list for Bachelor of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry (BVSc & AH) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) courses. There are 480 seats on offer for BVSc & AH and a total of 100 for BTech.

“Further process of Admission such as Offline / Online counselling will be conducted later as per the Rules of Reservation of Government of Tamil Nadu,” a notice on the website said.

Steps to check TANUVAS rank list 2022:

Visit official website tanuvas.ac.in Click on the rank list link scrolling on the homepage Go to ‘Undergraduate Admission’ — ‘Tamil Nadu State Candidates’ Select the relevant course and category The TANUVAS rank list 2022 will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to check TANUVAS rank list 2022.