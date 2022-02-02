The South Indian Bank Ltd has released the admit card for the SIB PO (Probationary Officer) and Clerk (Probationary Clerk) 2022 exams. Candidates who have applied for the posts can download their admit cards from the official website southindianbank.com.

The SIB Clerk and PO online exams 2022 will be held on February 14 (Monday).

Both the SIB PO and PO-Clerk exams will consist of 160 questions worth a total 200 marks for a duration of 140 minutes. The exams will involve four tests: Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness, English Language and Data Analysis & Interpretation.

There will be a ¼ penalty for wrong answers and tests will be made available only in English.

Steps to download South Indian Bank admit card 2022:

Visit official website southindianbank.com Go to ‘Careers’ – ‘Current Openings’ Click on the download call letter link for relevant exam Enter Registration/Roll number and date of birth to login at the IBPS portal The SIB admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download SIB Clerk admit card 2022.

Here’s direct link to download SIB PO admit card 2022.

Candidates will have to attach their recent passport sized photographs on the downloaded copy of the admit card before appearing for the examination at the exam centre. Candidates are also advised to carry their original photo identity proof for verification at the venue.