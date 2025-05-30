The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will soon announce the results of the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2025 (JEE Advanced 2025). Candidates who appeared for the exam, held on May 18, 2025, can check and download the final answer key and results from the official website jeeadv.ac.in from June 2, 2025.

JEE (Advanced) 2025 is conducted for admission to the Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s, and Dual Degree programs (entry at the 10+2 level) in all the IITs in the academic year 2025-26.

Steps to download JEE Advanced 2025 results

Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in On the homepage, click on the JEE Advanced 2025 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference