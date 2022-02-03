The University of Madras (UNOM) has released the hall ticket for the November 2021 undergraduate, postgraduate and professional degree exams. Madras University students can download the exam hall ticket from the official website unom.ac.in.

The UNOM UG, PG exams will be held from February 5 in two sessions: 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

The semester exams timetable can be accessed under the ‘Announcements’ section on the webpage. The University has released the timetable for the following courses: BA, BCom, BSc, BCA, BBA, BSc. ISM, BSc VISCOM, BCOM ISM, MCA, MSC Computer Science, MSC IT, MA, MCOM, MSW, MA NATYA, MSc, MBA, MA (HRM), MSc. CST, and MA Sanskrit.

“The Manual Hall Ticket WILL NOT BE ISSUED to the candidates,” the varsity said.

Here’s UNOM UG, PG April 2021 exam timetable.

Steps to download UNOM hall ticket 2022:

Visit UNOM official website unom.ac.in Click on hall ticket link in ‘Announcement’ section on the homepage Enter register number and date of birth and submit The Madras University hall ticket will appear on screen Download hall ticket and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download Madras University hall ticket 2022.