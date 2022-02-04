Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) for various subjects. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website psc.ap.gov.in till March 11 upto 4.00 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 77 PGT vacancies.

“The vacancy position is subject to variation. Any additional vacancy/post received from Education Department will be included only before the Preliminary/Recruitment Test is held,” reads the notice.

Vacancy Details

English: 9

Hindi: 8

History: 9

Pol. Science: 12

Geography: 10

Economics: 9

Mathematics: 6

Physics: 6

Chemistry: 4

Biology: 2

Agriculture: 2

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates should not be less than 21 years ofAge and not more than 35 years

of age as on 11.O3.2O22. However, the upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for APST and

another 5 years relaxation for Departmental working under Govt. and Semi Govt. of the

State of Arunachal Pradesh.

Educational Qualification: 2nd Class Master Degree in the concerned

subiect from a recognised University with

B.Ed.

Application Fee

The APST candidates are require to pay the fee of Rs 150 and Rs 200 is applicable for others.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on “One Time Registration” Register and login to your profile and apply for the post Fill up the details and upload the required documents Pay the application fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Eligible candidates will have to appear in written examination followed by viva-voce test to be conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission at Itanagar on the basis of which selection will be finalized.

