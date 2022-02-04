The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has declared the result of the Class 12 examination for the Jammu Division - Winter Zone. Students can check and download their result from the official website jkbose.nic.in using their roll number.

The board has also released the toppers list for the examination.

As per a report by NDTV, Mohammed Saheem Mir bagged the top position with 496 marks (99.2%), followed by Sanya Rasool Malik (98.4%) and Simriti Sharma who secured second position with 98.4 per cent in Science stream. Five students bagged the third position with 98.2%.

Mahira Mushtaq secured rank 1 with 85.4% in the Commerce stream and Shabbu Kumari topped the Arts Stream with 96.6% marks.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website jkbose.nic.in On the homepage, click on Class 12th Result-Winter Zone Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.