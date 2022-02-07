Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the ICSE and ISC semester 1 exam results today. Students of Class 10 and 12 standards can check and download their result from the Council’s website cisce.org.

Candidates can receive the results through SMS by typing his/her Unique ID in the ‘New Message’ box: ICSE/ISC 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID) and send the message to the number: 9248082883.

Candidates must note that the CISCE will not award pass certificate for term 1 results. “The candidates who appear for the Examination will be issued a computer-generated Mark Sheet. This Mark Sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject or paper taken by them for the Semester 1 Examination,” an official statement said.

Steps to download ISC, ICSE result 2022:

Go to official website cisce.org Select the Course Code, enter Candidate UID, Index number and the Captcha Click on the Show Result button to get the results The ISC, ICSE term 1 result marksheet will appear on screen Click on the Print Result button to get the printout for future reference.

The Council has made provision for the candidates to apply for recheck directly through the Council’s website by paying the charges of Rs 1000 per paper (ICSE) and Rs 1000 per subject (ISC). In addition, the provision to apply for recheck of the results by the Head of the School through the CAREERS Portal will also be available. The window will be available from February 7 to 10.