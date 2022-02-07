Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Competitive (Main) Examination 2020. Registered candidates can download their admit card from the official website apsc.nic.in using their application ID or roll number and date of birth.

APSC will conduct the CCE Main exam 2020 from February 21 to 27 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 1.30 PM to 4.30 PM. The roll number of the candidate of CCE Main will remain the same as that of CCE Prelims.

Here’s APSC CCE Mains exam schedule.

The APSC CCE exams are conducted for recruitment to the services/posts including — Assam Civil Service (Jr.Grade), Assam Police Service (Jr.Grade), Superintendent of Taxes, Labour Inspector, Inspector of Excise and others. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 331 vacancies.

Steps to download APSC Mains admit card 2020:

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, go to “Call Letters/Admit Cards” section Click on the “Download e-Admission Certificate for Combined Competitive (Main) Examination 2020”

Enter Application Id/Prelim Roll Number and Date of Birth and click on download button The APSC CCE Mains admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download APSC Mains admit card 2020.