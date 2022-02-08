The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has announced the exam date for the Final Competitive Written Examination for recruitment to the post of Staff Officer-cum-Instructor in Civil Defence Organization, West Bengal-2019. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The WB Police Staff Officer final exam has been scheduled on February 20 (Sunday) from 10.00 AM to 4.30 PM in three sessions with a total duration of 5 hours. The e-admit cards will be available for download on the website from February 10 onwards.

“All efforts will be made to deliver SMS alert to the registered Mobile Number of the candidates. However, the Board will not be responsible for non-delivery of such SMS due to change in mobile number and/or technical reasons,” the notice said.

Here’s WB Police Staff Officer exam notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 125 posts of Staff Officer-cum-Instructor in Civil Defence Organisation, West Bengal.

The physical tests (PET/PMT) for the post of Staff Officer were held in November last year for eligible candidates who had cleared the Staff Officer preliminary exam. As per results, a total of 5183 candidates were eligible to appear for PMT/PET.