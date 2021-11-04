The West Bengal Police recruitment board (WBPRB) has announced the result of the 2019 Staff Officer-cum-Instructor preliminary exam. Candidates who took the exam can check and download the result merit list from the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The WB Police SOI prelims exam was held on February 28 this year. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 125 posts of Staff Officer-cum-Instructor in Civil Defence Organisation, West Bengal.

In total, 5183 candidates have qualified the written exam and are eligible to appear for physical tests. To find the result, candidates are advised to search by inputting or keying in their Application Sl. No. & Date of Birth with selection of his/her permanent district.

Here’s direct link to WB Police SOI result 2021.

Here’s WB Police Staff Officer result notice.

The details of the PMT/PET schedule of three Special Range Recruitment Boards as well as the venues are given in the result notice.

The WB Police Staff Officer PMT/PET will be held between November 22 and 25. Admit cards for PMT & PET will be uploaded on November 16 and candidates are directed to carry identical photographs along with proof of identity and other documents as mentioned in the Admit cards for PMT/PET.

Selection method

WBPRB will recruit candidates based on four selection stages: Preliminary Examination, Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Competitive Examination and Personality Test. The preliminary examination will be a screening test for shortlisting candidates for the PMT/PET.