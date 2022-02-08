Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the interview schedule of Assistant Professor recruitment exam 2021. Eligible candidates can download the schedule from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the interview is scheduled to be conducted from February 22 to April 2 in two shifts — 10.30 AM and 2.30 PM.

A total of 917 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round, of which 55 candidates have been declared qualified in the Electrical and Electronics Engineering, 122 in Computer Science and Engineering and 740 in Civil Engineering.

The Assistant Professor Written (Objective) Competitive Examinations 2021 was conducted on September 21, 2021 for three subjects Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, and Electrical and Electronics Engineering.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 287 vacancies.

Steps to download the interview schedule

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Interview Program: Assistant Engineer, Civil Engineering (Advt. No. 44/2020), Computer Science & Engineering (Advt. No. 52/2020) and Electrical & Electronics Engineering (Advt. No. 52/2020) Competitive Examinations.” The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the interview schedule Take a printout for future reference

