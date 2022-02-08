Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) has started the application process for 1400+ vacancies of Junior Engineer, Junior Assistant and Assistant Engineer. Applicants can apply for the posts on the official website kptcl.karnataka.gov.in till March 9.

The KPTCL recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1492 vacancies, of which 599 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineer, 360 for Junior Assistant, and 533 for Assistant Engineer.

Here’s KPTCL recruitment 2022 notification.

Pay Scale

Junior Engineer: Rs 26270 to Rs 65020

Junior Assistant: Rs 20220 to Rs 51640

Assistant Engineer: Rs 41130 to Rs 72920

Age limit

The age limit is 18-35 years. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational qualification

Assistant Engineer (Electrical): B.E or B.Tech in Electrical Engineering.

Assistant Engineer (Civil): B.E or B.Tech in Civil Engineering.

Junior Engineer (Electrical): Diploma in Electrical Engineering.

Junior Engineer (Civil): Diploma in Civil Engineering.

Junior Assistant: Class 12 pass.

Application fee

Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 600. For SC/ST, the amount is Rs 350.

Steps to apply for KPTCL Recruitment 2022:

Visit official website kptcl.karnataka.gov.in Go to ‘Recruitment’ – ‘Recruitment 2022’ – ‘Application for various posts in KPTCL’ Select post and fill application form Upload documents, pay fee and submit form Download for and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for KPTCL recruitment 2022.