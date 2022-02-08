HPBOSE Class 12th Term 1 result announced at hpbose.org
Students can download their result from the official website hpbose.org.
Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the result of Class 12th Term 1 board examination today, February 8. Students can download their result from the official website hpbose.org.
HPBOSE conducted the Class 12 term 1 examination from November 18 to December 9 last year. Students will be able to download their e-mark sheet using their board exam roll number.
Steps to check HPBOSE result 2022:
- Visit official website hpbose.org
- Go to the ‘Results’ section and click on the result link
- Enter roll number and click on Search
- The HPBOSE result will appear on screen
- Download mark sheet and take a printout
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.