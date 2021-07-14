The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the result of students of the Class 12 board 2021. Students can check the result at the official website hpbose.org.

According to reports, 2.7% of students have passed the exam. The HPBOSE 12th board exams were disrupted due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The result has been prepared on the basis of class 10 result, +1 result, 1st term, second term, pre-board, internal assessment, and practical marks.

Steps to check HPBOSE Class 12 result 2021:

Visit official website hpbose.org Go to the ‘Results’ section and click on Class 12 result link Enter roll number and click on Search The HPBOSE 12th result will appear on screen Download mark sheet and take a printout

Here’s the direct link to check Class 12th result 2021.

HPBOSE has said that candidates who are not satisfied with their marks can appear for the exam which is likely to be held in August or September. The merit list of candidates will be declared after the exams are held, reported Hindustan Times.