The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has announced the result of the National Talent Search Exam or NTSE stage 2 exam 2021.

The NTSE stage 2 exam was held on October 24 last year across various centres throughout the country. The exam comprised of two papers — Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) — of 100 marks.

Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website ncert.nic.in using their roll number and date of birth. The result includes the final scoring keys and scanned images of MAT and SAT papers.

Final Result along with Merit Lists will be declared tentatively around February 11 by 5.00 PM, the result notice said.

Here’s NTSE Stage 2 result 2021 notice.

Steps to check NCERT NTSE result 2021:

Visit official website ncert.nic.in Go to ‘NTSE’ section and click on the result link Enter roll number, date of birth to login Check NTSE Stage 2 exam scorecard Download a copy and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to check NTSE Stage 2 result 2021.

About NTSE Stage 2 exam

The National Talent Search Exam is conducted every year at two levels: Stage-I (State/UT level) and Stage-II (national level). About 2,000 scholarships are awarded for different stages of education right from Class 10 to the doctoral level.

Only those candidates who have cleared the Stage-I exam are eligible for the national level test conducted by NCERT.

The final award shall be declared on the basis of combined scores of MAT and SAT. Only the selected candidates shall be informed by registered letter and through the NCERT website ncert.nic.in. Marks obtained by the candidates in the written examination will be revealed to all the candidates individually through the NCERT website.