The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has announced a new date for the NTSE Stage-II Exam 2020-21. The National Talent Search Exam or NTSE stage 2 exam was earlier scheduled to be held on June 13, but had to be postponed amid the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As per the new schedule, NTSE Stage 2 exam 2021 will be held on October 24 (Sunday) across various centres throughout the country. Only those candidates who are recommended by their respective State/UTs will be allowed to appear in Stage 2 exam, NCERT said in its notice.

The admit card for NTSE Stage 2 exam 2021 will be available for download from October 8 at the official website ncert.nic.in.

Here’s NCERT NTSE Stage-2 exam 2021 notice.

About NTSE Stage 2 exam

The National Talent Search Exam is conducted every year at two levels: Stage-I (State/UT level) and Stage-II (national level). About 2,000 scholarships are awarded for different stages of education right from Class 10 to the doctoral level.

Only those candidates who have cleared the Stage-I exam are eligible for the national level test conducted by NCERT. The Stage 2 exam comprises of two papers — Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) — of 100 marks and two hours each.

The final award shall be declared on the basis of combined scores of MAT and SAT. Only the selected candidates shall be informed by registered letter and through the NCERT website. Marks obtained by the candidates in the written examination will be revealed to all the candidates individually through the NCERT website.