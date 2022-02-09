Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) will close the online application window today for recruitment to 232 Medical Officer posts. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website jpsc.gov.in upto 5.00 PM. The last date to pay the fee is January 10.

The JPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 232 Medical Officer vacancies.

Eligibility criteria

Age Limit: The minimum age limit is 23 years, whereas the upper age limit 35 years as on August 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: MBBS from Medical College recognised by Medical Council of India and State Govt. and should be recognised with MCI or State Medical Council.

Here’s JPSC MO recruitment 2022 notification.

Application Fee

The candidates from unreserved/Extreme Backward Cast/BC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 600.

Steps to apply for JPSC MO recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Application” Click on “Click here to apply Medical Officer (Regular)/(Backlog)” Register and proceed with application process Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for JPSC recruitment 2022.