DSSSB AE recruitment 2022: Application deadline today for 161 AE Civil, Electrical posts
Today is the last day to apply online for recruitment to over 160 vacancies of Assistant Engineers advertised by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board.
Today is the last day to apply online for recruitment to over 160 vacancies of Assistant Engineers advertised by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB). Candidates can apply online for the post at the DSSSB website dsssbonline.nic.in. The recruitment advertisement/notification can be downloaded from the website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
DSSSB has notified a total of 151 vacancies for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) and 10 vacancies for the post of AE (Electrical) in various Departments of Government of NCT of Delhi /Autonomous Bodies/Local Bodies. The posts are advertised under Advt 03/2022 (AE Civil) and 04/2022 (AE Electrical).
Here’s DSSSB AE Civil recruitment 2021 notification.
Here’s DSSSB AE Electrical recruitment 2021 notification.
Eligibility criteria
Age: The minimum age is 18 years while the maximum age is 30/32 years (post-wise).
Educational Qualification: A degree in Engineering in related field.
Selection process
DSSSB will conduct examinations (Tier-I & Tier-II) for making recruitment against the vacancies notified above. The date of conduct of examinations will be intimated in due course only through the website of the Board.
Application fee
Candidates have to pay an online application fee of Rs 100. Women/SC/ST/Ex-serviceman categories exempted.
Steps to apply for DSSSB AE recruitment 2022:
- Visit website dsssbonline.nic.in
- Click the new registration link and complete form to create profile
- Login at the portal and apply for the desired post
- Fill application form, upload documents
- Pay fee and submit form
- Download form and take a printout for future reference.