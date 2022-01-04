Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has issued two separate notifications for recruitment to over 150 vacancies for the post of Assistant Engineers. Candidates can check and download the notifications from the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB has notified 151 vacancies for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) and 10 vacancies for the post of AE (Electrical) in various Departments of Government of NCT of Delhi /Autonomous Bodies/Local Bodies. The posts are advertised under Advt 03/2022 (AE Civil) and 04/2022 (AE Electrical).

Candidates can apply online for the post from January 10 to February 9 at the DSSSB website.

Here’s DSSSB AE Civil recruitment 2021 notification.

Here’s DSSSB AE Electrical recruitment 2021 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: The minimum age is 18 years while the maximum age is 30/32 years (post-wise).

Educational Qualification: A degree in Engineering in related field.

Selection process

DSSSB will conduct examinations (Tier-I & Tier-II) for making recruitment against the vacancies notified above. The date of conduct of examinations will be intimated in due course only through the website of the Board.

Application fee

Candidates have to pay an online application fee of Rs 100. Women/SC/ST/Ex-serviceman categories exempted.