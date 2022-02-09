SEBI Grade A admit card 2022 released; here’s download link
Registered applicants can download their hall tickets from the official website sebi.gov.in.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released the admit card for Grade A (Assistant Manager) recruitment exam 2022. Registered applicants can download their hall tickets from the official website sebi.gov.in.
The SEBI Grade A phase-1 online exam will be held on February 20, followed by the phase 2 online exam on March 20 and April 3.
SEBI had notified a total 120 vacancies for the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) in General Stream (80 posts), Legal Stream (16), Information Technology Stream (14), Research Stream (7) and Official Language Stream (3).
Steps to download the admit card
- Visit the official website sebi.gov.in
- On the homepage, go to ‘Careers’ link
- Click on “SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2022 - Download of Call Letter for Phase I”
- Key in your login details and submit
- Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Grade A Phase I admit card.
Selection Process
Mode of selection shall be a three-stage process i.e. Phase I (on-line screening examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each), Phase II (on-line examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each) and Phase III (Interview).
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.