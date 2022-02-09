The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has announced the result of the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) 2022. Candidates who took the exam can check their results on the official website discoverlaw.in.

The LSAT 2022 was held in online mode on January 15. To access the LSAT 2022 scorecards, candidates have to login at the website using their username and password.

Steps to check LSAT India 2022 result:

Visit the official website discoverlaw.in Click on the ‘Access Scoreboard’ tab on the homepage Login using username and password The LSAT result will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check LSAT 2022 result.

LSAT is conducted for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes in India. This year, LSAT is being conducted in two sessions: January and May. The next LSAT India 2022 exam will be held on May 9. The May registration process will continue till April 25.