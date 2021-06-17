Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has released the Law School Administration Test (LSAT) India 2021 scorecard. Students who have appeared for the examination conducted in online mode between May 29 and June 5 can check their scorecards from the official website discoverlaw.in.

The test was conducted in online format amid COVID-19 pandemic. To download the scorecards, candidates are required to log in to the portal using their Email ID/ Username and Password.

As per a report by NDTV, more than 5000 candidates appeared for LSAT India 2021.

LSAT is an admission test for undergraduate and postgraduate courses in multiple law colleges of India.

The score of LSAT India is used by more than 30 law colleges for their admission process. BML Munjal University, OP Jindal Global Law School, UPES (University of Petroleum and Energy Studies), GD Goenka University, Vellore Institute of Technology, Adamas University, MIT-World Peace University (MIT-WPU), Faculty of Law, JLU School of Law, and others are some of the colleges which accept LSAT India result for their admissions.

Steps to check LSAT India 2021 scorecard

Visit the official website discoverlaw.in On the homepage, click on “Download Scorecard” under Download your LSAT—IndiaTM 2021 Scorecard Key in your login credentials Submit and access the scorecard Download and take a printout for future refernce

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.