Today is the deadline to register and apply online for recruitment to 140 vacancies of Junior Assistants under different Heads of Departments, Govt. of Odisha advertised by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC). Interested and eligible candidates can register for the vacancies on the official website ossc.gov.in. Registered candidates will be able to submit their online applications upto February 15.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21-32 years as on January 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates from ST/SC/SEBC/Women/ ExServicemen/PwD and In-Service contractual candidates.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed +3 in Arts/Science/Commerce or possess such other qualification as are equivalent to +3 examination with knowledge of Computer Skills as on the last date of submission of online application form are eligible to apply for the post.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary Exam, Main Written Exam, Computer Skill Test (practical) and Certificate Verification.

Examination Fee

Candidates other than SC/ST/PwD category have to pay a non-refundable examination fee of Rs 200.

Steps to apply for OSSC Junior Assistant recruitment 2022: