Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the interview schedule for the post of Medical Specialist on Commission’s official website psc.cg.gov.in. As per the notification, the interview is scheduled to be conducted from March 2 to 5 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 1.30 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.30 PM.

The document verification will commence on February 28, 2022.

A total of 416 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview/DV round. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 641 vacancies.

Earlier, the interview was scheduled to be conducted from January 27 to 31, 2022 which was deferred as the Commission had decided to reopen the application window to fill up more posts of doctors in the view of Covid-19.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “NOTIFICATION FOR INTERVIEW OF MEDICAL SPECIALIST-2021” Click on “DOWNLOAD INTERVIEW CALL LETTER AND REQUIRED PROFORMA” The call letter will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.