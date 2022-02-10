The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will today, February 10 conclude the online application process for nearly 2000 non-teaching staff posts. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website navodaya.gov.in.

The NVS recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 1925 different posts in the North East Region and Hard Stations as notified by NVS.

Vacancy details:

Assistant Commissioner (Group-A): 5

Assistant Commissioner (Admn.): 2

Female Staff Nurse (Group B): 82

Assistant Section Officer (Group C): 10

Audit Assistant (Group C): 11

Junior Translation Officer (Group B): 4

Junior Engineer (Civil) [Group C]: 1

Stenographer (Group C): 22

Computer Operator (Group C): 4

Catering Assistant (Group C): 87

Junior Secretariat Assistant (Group C): 8

Junior Secretariat Assistant (Group C): 622

Electrician Cum Plumber (Group C): 27

Lab Attendant (Group C): 142

Mess Helper (Group C): 629

Multi Tasking Staff (Group C): 23

Candidates are advised to read the recruitment advertisement carefully for details regarding eligibility criteria, reservation, selection process, etc. The notification can be downloaded from the official website or from the link here.

Selection criteria

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in Computer Based Test (CBT) and appear for interview for the posts of Assistant Commissioner and JE (Civil) while for all other posts appear for Skill test.

Application fee

Assistant Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner (Admn.): Rs 1500

Female Staff Nurse: Rs 1200

Lab Attendant, Mess Helper, Multi Tasking Staff: Rs 750

All other posts: Rs 1000

Steps to apply for NVS recruitment 2022:

Visit official website navodaya.gov.in Under the What’s New section, click on the apply link for Non teaching posts Register using personal details to create profile Select post, fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit form Download form and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for NVS Non Teaching recruitment 2022.