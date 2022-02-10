The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) has released the result of CA final and foundation examination 2021. Candidates can download their result from the official website icaiexam.icai.org or caresults.icai.org.

The exam was conducted in December. The Foundation exams were conducted on December 13, 15, 17 and 19, whereas the final exams for both old and new courses were conducted between December 5 to 19.

“The results of the CA Final examination (old course & new course) and foundation examination held in December 2021 are likely to be declared on Thursday, i.e February 10, 2022(evening)/Friday, February 11, 2022,” reads the ICAI notification released earlier.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website caresults.icai.org Click on the respectively result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout future reference

Direct link to CA Final (Old) Examination Results.

Direct link to CA Final (New) Examination Results.

Direct link to CA Foundation - Results December 2021.

Candidates can also check the merit list through the links available below:

Final (Old) Examination Results - Merit List

Final (New) Examination Results - Merit List

