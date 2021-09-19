The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) has announced the result for the CA Intermediate July 2021 exam for Old and New Course.

The Institute conducted the CA Inter exam between July 5 and 20. The result is available at the following websites: icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in. Candidates can access the result at the above mentioned websites using their registration no. or PIN no. along with roll number.

Arrangements have also been made for the candidates of Intermediate Examination (Old course & New Course) desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from September 17. All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result, the Institute said.

ICAI has already declared the CA Final and Foundation programme results for July 2021 session.

Steps to check ICAI result July 2021:

Visit official website icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in Go to ‘Results’ section and click on programme link (Intermediate New/Old/) Enter candidate roll number and PIN/registration no and click ‘check Result’ The ICAI CA result will appear on screen Download scorecard and take a printout.

Candidates can also check the merit list of CA Intermediate Old and New by clicking on the links given under ‘CHECK MERIT LIST’ tab. They have to login using roll/registration number to view merit list.