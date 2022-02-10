Today is the deadline to register online for recruitment to the post of Primary Investigator advertised by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC). Interested candidates can register for the vacancies on the official website ossc.gov.in. Registered candidates will be able to submit their online applications till February 15.

The OSSC recruitment drive is being conducted for 7 posts of Primary Investigator under Director of Textiles. Aspirants can download the recruitment notification from the official website.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidate must not be less than the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 32 years as on January 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates from reserved candidates.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed Class 12 with Economics or Statistics as one of the subject at (+2) Level and must have passed M.E. School Examination with Odia as a language subject.

Examination Fee

Candidates other than SC/ST/PwD category have to pay a non-refundable examination fee of Rs 200.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Main Written Exam and Certificate Verification.

Steps to apply for OSSC Primary Investigator recruitment 2022: