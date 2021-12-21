Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the post of Primary Investigator. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ossc.gov.in from December 24. The last date to apply for the vacancies is January 23, 2022. Registered candidates will be able to submit their online applications till January 29.

The OSSC recruitment drive is being conducted for 7 posts of Primary Investigator under Director of Textiles. Aspirants can download the recruitment notification from the official website.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidate must not be less than the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 32 years as on January 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates from reserved candidates.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed Class 12 with Economics or Statistics as one of the subject at (+2) Level and must have passed M.E. School Examination with Odia as a language subject.

Examination Fee

Candidates other than SC/ST/PwD category have to pay a non-refundable examination fee of Rs 200.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Main Written Exam and Certificate Verification.