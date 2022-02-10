Central Bank of India has invited online applications for recruitment of Specialist Officers. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website centralbankofindia.co.in till March 2, 2022.

The admit card will be made available to download from March 17. The exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on March 27, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 19 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The upper age limit is 35 years. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates as per Govt. norms.

Educational Qualification: Engineering Graduate in Computer Science/IT/ECE or MCA/M.Sc. (IT)/M.Sc. (Computer Science) from recognized University/Institute.

Application Fee

The candidates from SC/ST/PWBD category are required to pay the fee of Rs 175, whereas Rs 850 is applicable to other categories.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website centralbankofindia.co.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment” tab Click on Apply Online under Recruitment of Specialist Officers-Tentative vacancies of Scale III-IT for the financial years 2022-23 Register and proceed with application process Fill in the details, upload the required documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of online written test and personal interview. Merely satisfying the eligibility norm does not entitle a candidate to be called for Test or Interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.