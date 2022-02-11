Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to Junior Pharmacist posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website ojas.gujarat.gov.in up to February 23.

The GPSSB recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 254 posts of Junior Pharmacist.

Here’s GPSSB Junior Pharmacist recruitment 2022 advertisement.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: 21-36 years. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have a Bachelor’s in Pharmacy or degree of Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm D.) OR a diploma in Pharmacy. Knowledge of Gujarati or Hindi or both is a must.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Exam and personal interviews and document verification.

Application fee

The online application fee is Rs 500 for General category candidates. No fee for ST/ ST/ EWS/ SEBC.

Steps to apply for GPSSB Junior Pharmacist recruitment 2022:

Visit official website ojas.gujarat.gov.in Go to ‘Online Application’ –’Apply’ – ‘GPSSB’ and click on APPLY link for Junior Pharmacist Complete registration and fill application form Upload documents, pay fee and submit form Download a copy and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply.