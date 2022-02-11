Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of Assistant Professor, Stores Officer and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website upsc.gov.in till March 3, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 33 vacancies of different posts in various government departments. Read the official notification for details on eligibility criteria, reservation, selection process, etc.

Here’s the official notice.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Professor (History): 1

Stores Officer: 11

Assistant Mineral Economist (Intelligence): 14

Assistant Professor (Ayurveda) in various department: 7

Application Fee

Candidates from general/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 25. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.

Steps to apply for UPSC recruitment 2022

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in Click on “ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS” Now click on “Apply Now” against the desired posts Register and apply for the vacancy Pay the application fee and submit the form Take a print for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.