The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has declared the result of the Main exam for the post of Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) in Panchayati Raj Dept. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check and download their marksheet from the official website opsc.gov.in.

The Commission conducted the AEE Civil Main exam 2020 on August 24, 2021 in a computer-based mode for a total of 2,742 candidates. It released the cut-off marks and answer key of the Main exam on January 4. Candidates who passed the cut-off mark have qualified the exam. The merit list will be released later.

OPSC is conducting the recruitment exam to fill up 210 vacancies of Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) under the state Panchayati Raj Dept.

Steps to check OPSC AEE Civil Main result 2021:

Visit official website opsc.gov.in Click on the ‘View your marks’ link against Posts of AEE(Civil) in Panchayati Raj Dept. Enter Roll No, PPSAN No, Date Of Birth, Security Code and submit The OPSC AEE Civil Main marks will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check OPSC AEE Civil result 2021.