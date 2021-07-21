The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced the exam date for the Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) Main exam 2020. Candidates who are eligible to appear in the exam can check the exam notice on the official website opsc.gov.in.

OPSC will conduct the AEE Civil Main exam 2020 on August 24 in a computer-based mode. The exam will be held for 2,742 candidates who cleared the preliminary exam held in November last year.

OPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill a total of 210 vacancies of Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) under the state Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department.

The Main written test will consist of two papers — General Studies and Specialised paper for Civil Engineering — of 300 marks and a duration of two and a half hours each. Candidates who clear the exam will then appear for the Viva Voice test.

The Commission will provide a mock test link on the website for the candidates ten days before the exam to familiarise them with the system. The detailed programme of the exam showing time and venue will be released in due course.