National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Subjects “Physical Sciences”, “Mathematical Sciences”, “Chemical Sciences” and “Life Sciences” of Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2021. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in using their Application Number and Date of Birth.

“The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the Phase II of Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2021 Examination for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship (LS)/Assistant Professor on 15, 16 and 17 February 2022 through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode,” reads the notice.

Exam Schedule SUBJECT NAME DATE SHIFT PHYSICAL SCIENCES 15th FEB 2022 Shift-2 MATHEMATICAL SCIENCES 16th FEB 2022 Shift-1 CHEMICAL SCIENCES 16th FEB 2022 Shift-2 LIFE SCIENCES SHIFT 1 17th FEB 2022 Shift-1 LIFE SCIENCES SHIFT 2 17th FEB 2022 Shift-2

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Download Admit Card for Joint CSIR-UGC NET June, 2021” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the admit card for Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2021, he/she can contact on NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or email at csirnet@nta.ac.in.

