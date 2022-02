Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to Livestock Development Officer posts in the Maharashtra Animal Husbandry Service. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website mpsconline.gov.in from February 15 to March 7.

The MPSC recruitment drive is being conducted for 292 posts of Livestock Development Officer posts in the Maharashtra Animal Husbandry Service, Group A. The posts have been advertised under Advt. Nos. 012/2022.

Candidates can check the recruitment notifications on the official website mpsc.gov.in.

Here’s MPSC Livestock Development Officer recruitment 2022 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 18-38 years as on June 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed to 43 for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Possess a Degree in veterinary medicine or veterinary science and animal husbandry.

MPSC will shortlist candidates for a personal interview to select recruits. If there are too many applications, the Commission may conduct a screening test to shortlist candidates.

Application fee

Candidates are to pay an online application fee of Rs 394 (unreserved) or Rs 294 (reserved category).