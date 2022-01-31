Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts in the Maharashtra Town Planning and Valuation Service. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website mpsconline.gov.in till February 21.

The MPSC recruitment drive is being conducted for 18 posts of Town Planner, 138 posts of Assistant Town Planner, 12 posts of Assistant Director and 3 posts of Deputy Director in the Maharashtra Town Planning and Valuation Service. The posts have been advertised under Advt.Nos. 002/2022, 003/2022, 004/2022 and 005/2022.

Candidates can check the recruitment notifications on the official website mpsc.gov.in.

Here’s MPSC Assistant Town Planner recruitment 2022 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 18-33 years for Town Planner and Assistant Town Planner and 18-45 years for Assistant Director and Deputy Director as on May 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Possess a Degree in Civil Engineering or Civil and Rural Engineering or Urban and Rural Engineering or Architecture or Construction Technology or Urban Planning.

Work experience details are given in the respective notifications.

Selection process

MPSC will shortlist candidates for a personal interview to select recruits. If there are many applications, the Commission may conduct a screening test to shortlist candidates.

Application fee

For the post of Assistant Town Planner, candidates are to pay an application fee of Rs 394 (unreserved) or Rs 294 (reserved category). For other posts, the fee is Rs 719 (unreserved) or Rs 449 (reserved category).

Steps to apply for MPSC recruitment 2022:

Visit official website mpsconline.gov.in Go to ‘User Registration’ and create profile Login using credentials and apply for the desired post Fill application form, upload documents, pay fee Submit form and download a copy Take a printout for future reference.

Here are Instructions to fill MPSC application forms.