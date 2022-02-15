The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant. Interested candidates will be able to apply from February 17, 2022 on the official website at rbi.org.in .

The last date to apply for the post is March 8, 2022. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 26 and 27.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20 to 28 years.

Educational Qualification: Graduation in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks (pass class for SC/ST/PWD candidates) in the aggregate and the knowledge of word processing on PC. A candidate belonging to Ex-servicemen category (except dependents of ex-servicemen) should either be a graduate from a recognized University or should have passed the matriculation or its equivalent examination of the Armed Forces and rendered at least 15 years of defence service, reports JAGRAN Josh.

Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of the online examination in Phase I and Phase II, and Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.