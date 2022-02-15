Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has declared the result of written examination for various posts including Fitter Instructor Practical (Re-Advertised), Turner Instructor Practical (Re-Advertised), and Welder (Gas & Electric) Instructor Practical. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download their result from the official website hssc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 178 vacancies, of which 38 Welder (Gas & Electric) Instructor Practical vacancies, 51 Turner Instructor Practical posts, and 89 Fitter Instructor Practical posts.

The shortlisted candidates are not required to physically appear/present in office of Commission with documents as the scrutiny will be carried out online only. Candidates can fill scrutiny form and upload documents using the link available on the website of Commission from March 1 to 10, 2022.

In case a candidate does not Upload Documents for online Scrutiny of Documents, no further opportunity will be given thereafter, reads the notification.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website hssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Result of Fitter Instructor Practical written exam.

Result of Turner Instructor Practical written examination.

Result of Welder (Gas & Electric) Instructor Practical written exam.

