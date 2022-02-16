Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee has released the exam question papers of the upcoming Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT JAM 2022). Candidates can download the question papers from the official website jam.iitr.ac.in.

IIT Roorkee conducted the JAM 2022 exam on February 13 in online mode (Computer Based Test) for all Test Papers. The test had seven Test Papers, namely, Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS) and Physics (PH).

IIT JAM exam is held for admissions to M.Sc. (Two-Year), Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D, M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree, and other Post-Bachelor’s Degree Programmes at various IITs.

The JAM answer key and candidate response sheet will be released soon.

Steps to download IIT JAM question paper 2022:

Visit official website jam.iitr.ac.in Click on the ‘JAM 2022 Question Papers’ link

Click on the link for relevant subject question paper The JAM question paper will appear on the screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download IIT JAM 2022 question paper.