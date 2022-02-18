The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the exam schedule for various posts to be held in March 2022. Candidates can check and download the schedule at the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The Computer Based Written Test (CBT)/OMR Examination for various posts of various departments advertised vide Advertisement Notification Nos 04 and 05 of 2020 and 01, 03, 04, 05 and 07 of 2021 will be held from March 6 onwards. The exam will be conducted for 2724 different posts including Junior Engineer, Horticulture Technician, Sub Inspector, Accounts Assistant, etc.

The notice regarding downloading of Admit Cards shall also be notified separately, JKSSB said.

Here’s JKSSB exam schedule March 2022.

The JK Police Sub-Inspector exam will be held from March 27 for a total of 1200 posts under the Home Department.

On the other hand, the JKSSB Junior Engineer (Civil) exam for 163 posts will also be held on March 20, while the Accounts Assistant (Finance) exam for 972 posts will be conducted on March 6.