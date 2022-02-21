The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the provisional answer keys of the MP Police Constable recruitment exam 2020. Candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website peb.mp.gov.in.

The MP Police Constable exam was conducted on January 8, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill around 4,000 police constable vacancies. Of these, 3,862 are Constable GD (General Duty) posts and 138 posts are for radio constables.

Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the answer key by submitting proof and paying a fee of Rs 50 per challenge on the portal. Subject experts at the MPPEB will examine and verify the objections.

The exam result will then be prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

Steps to download MP Police Constable answer key:

Visit the official website peb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Question Objection - Police Constable Recruitment Test - 2020” Go to ‘Police Constable Recruitment Test - 2020 18/02/2022’ Enter Roll No and TAC Code printed on your Admit Card and press the login button The MP Police answer key wioll appear on screen Download and check.

