Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee has released the provisional answer key of the Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT JAM 2022) today, February 21. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website jam.iitr.ac.in.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till February 25, 2022 by paying a fee of ₹500 per question through the Candidate Portal.

IIT Roorkee conducted the JAM 2022 exam on February 13 in online mode (Computer Based Test) for all Test Papers. The test had seven Test Papers, namely, Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS) and Physics (PH).

IIT JAM exam is held for admissions to M.Sc. (Two-Year), Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D, M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree, and other Post-Bachelor’s Degree Programmes at various IITs.

Steps to download IIT JAM 2022 answer key

Visit official website jam.iitr.ac.in On the homepage, click on “JAM 2022 Question Papers & Answer Keys” Click on the answer key link available against the subject Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the answer key.

Direct link to raise objections.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.