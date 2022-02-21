Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the interview call letter for the post of Specialist Officer (SO) today, February 21. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ibps.in using their login details.

The IBPS recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1828 SO vacancies under CRP SPL-XI. These include posts including IT Officer (Scale-I), Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I), Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I), Law Officer (Scale I), HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I), and Marketing Officer (Scale I).

Steps to download the call letter

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on IBPS SO interview call letter Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Along with the admit card, IBPS has also released the score card of the Main examination. Candidates can use their Registration No / Roll No and Password to access the score card.

The IBPS SO Main exam 2021 was conducted on January 30 in an online mode.

