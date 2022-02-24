Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has deferred the online application deadline for various posts of Workshop Staff, Head Operator/Head Operator (Mechanic) in Uttar Pradesh Police Radio Cadre, and Assistant Operator. Interested and eligible candidates will now be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website uppbpb.gov.in till March 15, 2022. Earlier, the application deadline was February 28.

The UP Police recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2430 posts, of which 120 vacancies are for the post of Workshop Staff, 936 for Head Operator/Head Operator (Mechanic) post, and 1374 for Assistant Operator post.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria in the notifications below:

Workshop Staff official notification.

UP Police Head Operator notification.

UP Police Assistant Operator notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for all the three posts is Rs 400.

Steps to apply for UP Police Workshop Staff recruitment 2022:

Visit official website uppbpb.gov.in Click on the apply link for the respective post Go to ‘New User’ and register for the post Fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Workshop Staff posts.

Direct link to apply for Head Operator posts.

Direct link to apply for Assistant Operator posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.