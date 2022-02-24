The Medical Counselling Committee is expected to announce the result of NEET UG counselling 2021 round 2 seat allotment soon. Candidates who have registered for the counselling process will be able to check the seat allotment result on the official website mcc.nic.in.

According to the MCC NEET UG counselling schedule, the processing of seat allotment will happen from February 24 to 25 and the result will be out on February 26.

The online registration for NEET-UG counselling round 2 was conducted from February 16 to 21.

Here’s the NEET UG counselling 2021 schedule.

Steps to check MCC NEET UG round 2 result:

Visit the official website mcc.nic.in Click on “UG Medical Counselling” Click on the Round 2 result link (when available) Login using credentials to check NEET UG round 2 result Take a printout for future reference.

The MCC will conduct the NEET UG Counselling 2021 in 4 rounds — AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round for allotment of Under Graduate (MBBS/BDS) seats to the eligible and qualified candidates under 15% All India Quota in participating Government Medical/Dental Colleges of the country.