West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has announced the result of the written examination for recruitment to the post of Agragami in the Civil Defence Organization. Candidates can check and download the merit list from the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The WB Police Agragami written exam was conducted on December 26 (Sunday) from 12 noon to 1.00 PM with Multiple Choice Objective Type Questions (MCQs).

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear in the Interview round which will commence on and from March 10 under two Special Range Recruitment Boards. The e-Call Letter will be available on the website from March 3.

The merit list will contain the Application Sl No, Written Exam Roll No, Name, Date of Birth and District of the shortlisted candidates. WBPRB has also released the list of rejected candidates.

Steps to check WB Police Agragami result 2021:

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in Click on the recruitment tab Click on “Recruitment of WBNVF Agragami in Civil Defence Organisation, WB, 2019” Click on the link- ‘Shortlisted Candidates for Interview’ The WB Police Agragami result merit list will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s WB Police Agragami result 2021 merit list.

WBPRB has notified 169 vacancies for Agragami (WBCEF) and 117 vacancies for Agragami (WWCD). The selection process includes PMT/PET, followed by written exam and interview.